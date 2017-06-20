EU to change advertising laws around young people

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 12:18

The European Union has recently proposed to tighten up the law surrounding the advertising of high fat salt and sugar (HFSS) food and beverages, and advertising of alcohol to children. The move reflects a wider international push towards responsible advertising for young people. There are similarities to New Zealand's new Children and Young People's Advertising Code which comes into effect in July this year.

What's happening in Europe

The European Commission has adopted a proposal amending the Audiovisual Media Services Directive (the Proposal), which will apply to all EU member States.

One aspect of the Proposal is advertising to minors. The Proposal has raised the possibility of prohibiting HFSS advertising during programs that are aimed at a children's audience, but also around "programs shown during peak viewing by children's audiences" (which is defined at a national level). This could include prime time TV. This is not exclusive to television media, but extends to advertising on video sharing platforms, such as YouTube.

The Proposal may amend regulations relating to alcohol advertising too, with a focus on minimising the exposure of minors to alcohol advertising. Specifically, alcohol advertising will not be allowed to appear during children's programs, but this is not a big change to industry self-regulation commitments already in place. As with HFSS foods, alcohol advertising will be prohibited during hours of peak viewing by children's audiences. In practice, this could mean a ban on alcohol advertising during prime time, even if programs target an adult audience. Restrictions on HFSS food and beverage sponsorship and product placement were proposed, but not adopted.

The Proposal will now go before the European Parliament and the Council.

What's happening in New Zealand

The Children and Young People's Advertising Code (Code) recognises the need to protect children, in line with the requirements of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child that focuses on children's best interests.

The Code will apply to advertising that targets children or young people, regardless of whether the media itself is targeting young people. It is based on three key principles and corresponding rules. The key principles are:

The content must not be likely to harm children and must be socially responsible;

Advertisements must not mislead or deceive children or young people, abuse their trust or exploit their lack of knowledge; and

Advertisers of Occasional Food and Beverage targeted at young people have a special duty of care towards them.

The Code does not cover product packaging, news stories, reviews, editorials and broadcast programs.

The Code (accessed here) will apply to new advertisements from 3 July 2017 and existing advertisements from 2 October 2017.

What does this mean for you?

The current debates in Europe and recent changes in New Zealand's advertising guidance indicate that advertising to children is an increasingly important topic for policy makers. The Code will affect advertising targeted at children or in a place where children are likely to see it. Businesses should be reviewing their advertising practices to ensure that they will be compliant with the Code once it comes into force.

If you have any doubts about your advertising materials, or want advice on how you can best align yourself with the Code, just give us a call. We are always happy to help.