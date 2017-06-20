Hotel conference explores the future

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 13:26

From collaborative cooking areas to robotic concierges and living hotels that look different every time you visit, the latest in hotel design and service trends will feature at next month’s New Zealand Hotel Industry Conference.

On in Auckland, 20 July, the conference is the largest and most important annual event dedicated to New Zealand’s valuable hotel sector, attracting more than 300 delegates, including senior hotel executives, investors and developers.

Speakers this year include Alan Watts, InterContinental Hotels Group’s Chief Operating Officer, who is responsible for 267 hotels in nearly 40 countries. One of the largest hotel companies in the world, IHG’s brands include Indigo, a high-end boutique hotel experience that reflects the neighbourhood where it's situated.

"International speakers also include Greg Farrell, an Executive Director with Aedas Interiors. Based in Hong Kong, Greg is at the forefront on hotel interior design trends," says Stephen Hamilton, Director Horwath HTL which co-hosts the annual conference with Tourism Industry Aotearoa.

"We expect this session will really excite and inspire the conference delegates. There is so much innovation taking place in hotels around the world as they respond to changing consumer expectations and technological advances."

Infrastructure initiatives, priorities and funding options will also be discussed and debated at the conference, says TIA Hotel Sector Manager Sally Attfield.

"Recent research commissioned by TIA identified more visitor accommodation as one of the priority infrastructure types needed to support the future growth of New Zealand’s booming tourism industry.

"Delegates will hear from experts from the private and public sectors on what is happening in this space - both the challenges and potential solutions. This will be followed by a panel weighing up the pros and cons of building new hotels versus converting existing spaces.

"Hotels are experiencing record results, but the question of when and where to invest in new infrastructure and how to pay for it is a hot topic," says Ms Attfield.

Registrations are open for the conference, which will culminate with a gala dinner and the presentation of the New Zealand Hotel Industry Awards 2017.

Go to www.nzhotelconference.com for more information on the conference programme and registrations.