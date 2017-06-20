Consumer confidence: King of the jungle

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 13:46

Consumer sentiment lifted in June from 123.9 to 127.8, the second consecutive increase.

"An uplift in confidence points to more spending-based activity," said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"It’s tempting to put the uplift down to the ‘Simba’ (Lion’s tour) effect, but we’re not buying into that. There are still plenty of reasons for consumers to be purring.

"The labour market is on fire. The unemployment rate is falling and the number of job ads (vacancies) is rising. It’s just a question of time before wage growth starts to accelerate.

"Auckland's house price growth has turned from tiger to tabby but the rest of New Zealand is doing fine. House prices are still rising looking at annual figures; prices in Auckland are up 2% and outside of Auckland they have lifted 11%, according to the REINZ's house price index. But that masks a clear turn. Auckland house prices have fallen slightly in the past six months. Auckland households are shrugging it off, with consumer confidence actually lifting in the region over the month.

"The Government announced a $2 billion family incomes package in the 2017 Budget. That’s a massive injection into consumer wallets and the economy overall.

"Our confidence composite gauge continues to flag roaring economic momentum. Consumer confidence and firms’ own activity expectations are north of average, meaning prospects are the same for GDP growth."

June highlights:

- The ANZ-Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence Index lifted from 123.9 to 127.8, the highest reading since January and well above the historical average of 119.

- The Current Conditions Index lifted 1 point, while the Future Conditions Index rose 6 points.

- A net 14% of consumers feel better off financially compared with a year ago. Enthusiasm to buy a major household item lifted again from +39 to +45.

- Forward-looking indicators were stronger. Net optimism towards the economy one year out rose from +17 to +25 and when assessing the five-year outlook lifted from +15 to +23. Respondents’ views towards their own financial situation in 12 months’ time were little changed at +33 (+32 previously).

- National house price expectations eased from 4.6% to 4.0% in June, the lowest since August 2014. Inflation expectations were steady at 3.5%.