Online comms program for retailers launched

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 14:47

PR and communications consultant Janice McKay is launching an online-based, communications program specifically for independent retailers. It’s the first of its kind in New Zealand.

Janice is passionate about bricks and mortar retail, having been involved with the industry her entire career.

The program is for retailers that may not have access to current human resources, sales, marketing and communication systems.

"I’ve heard people say bricks and mortar is a dying industry, but I think that’s a misconception", she says.

"I understand it’s difficult for the traditional model of Bricks and Mortar to keep up with the fast changes in e-commerce, big box retail and consumer behaviour".

"But with support and guidance the industry can still thrive. It’s essential that small businesses are as strategic as the big players"

"In this knowledge age, the information is out there. But it’s almost impossible to sift through. That’s why I distilled it down to what I’ve seen actually work", says Janice.

The program has download-able, practical tools, templates and resources backed up by communications theories and best-in-business case studies. "It’s focused on making the most of key assets retailers already have - their people."

Janice is still consulting in general PR strategy but is focusing now on small business. "Small businesses can have a big impact, if they want to", she says.

Having been an entrepreneur at age 22 and running her own cosmetics company, Starla Cosmetics, she learnt the practicalities and difficulties of running a business from an early age.

During this she sold the products nationwide across over 60 outlets including Farmers Trading Company. She executed an 18-month PR campaign which earned over 39 media exposures. She is eager to share her sales and PR secrets with other small businesses.

Janice recently led a group of retailers from her local town of Ashburton through a public relations campaign that garnered support for a Free Parking campaign.

The retailers’ proposal had previously been declined by the local Ashburton District Council.

But following the surge of public engagement, the council installed free parking in the town’s Main Street using Smart Parking technology as proposed by the retail group within months.

Janice also co-owns two motorcycle stores with her husband and family.