Chinese delegation held Auckland Trade Expo

Tuesday, 20 June, 2017 - 15:46

A 50 business-strong trade delegation has held the inaugural New Zealand-China (Weifang Shandong) Branded Products Expo in Auckland on Friday 15 June at the Vodafone Event Centre.

This event was to further cement trade ties between China and New Zealand and presented an opportunity for media to interview District Director of Kuiwen District Weifang City of Shandong People's Government, Ms Zhixiu Gao about the strong commercial connections between Shandong and New Zealand and opportunities arising from the One Belt One Road project.

More than 50 Chinese companies and 15 New Zealand businesses were exhibiting at the Expo, representing agriculture, building, chemical, financial services, plastic and textiles, machinery and e-commerce sectors.

Weifang is a highly industrialised city of more than nine million people and its advanced port and logistic systems makes Shandong an important part of China’s One-Belt-One-Road system.

For illustration and video editors Weifang is the City of Kite and runs an annual International Kite Festival with more than 40 countries and regions participating each year.

Kite experts from Weifang were teaching the public how to make and fly a kite, as well as more philosophical instruction about the importance of kites in public life.

Photographers and videographers documented the colourful and interesting display, including speaking to Weifang kite experts about their craft.