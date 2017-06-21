New Chair for Opus International

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:51

Keith Watson has been appointed as Chair of Opus International Consultants Ltd (Opus), to succeed Dr Kerry McDonald, with the appointment taking effect on 1 August 2017.

"We are delighted to announce Keith Watson as the Chair for Opus’ Board of Directors," said Dr McDonald.

Mr Watson has been on the Opus board for eight years, chairing the Risk and Health and Safety Committee. He was previously a senior executive of Hewlett Packard in North America and Asia, including Managing Director of Hewlett Packard New Zealand.

Dr McDonald will retire from the board on the 31 July. He has been a director of Opus for 10 years, nine of which as Chair. He had announced at the April 2017 AGM that he would be standing down.

"Kerry made a significant contribution to the company through his leadership. He has steered Opus through difficult market conditions and helped embed the new strategic plan for the company. The Board wishes him well for the future," said Mr Watson.

Opus’ Board of Directors is: Keith Watson, Alan Isaac, Sam Knowles, Dr David Prentice, Azmir Merican, and Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris and Low Chee Yen.