Renting seminars for landlords and tenants

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:58

Landlords and tenants - are you ready for July 2019?

Renting seminars are returning in 2017 to help landlords and tenants better understand changes to tenancy laws and how to put them into practice.

Four seminars will be held in Rotorua, Palmerston North, Whangarei, and Queenstown between June and November to educate landlords, property managers, and tenants on the requirement for homes to have working smoke alarms and insulation under floors and in ceilings by July 2019.

"A number of important changes to the Residential Tenancies Act came into force on 1 July 2016 to make homes warmer, drier, and safer for New Zealanders," says National Manager Tenancy Services Information and Education Jennifer Sykes.

"We encourage landlords or property investors with five or fewer properties to attend a seminar to learn about the options available, including grants, to help them comply.

"The seminars are also open to tenants to raise awareness about their rights and responsibilities. Tenancy literacy adds another voice to the mix that helps us encourage compliance amongst landlords," adds Ms Sykes.

Speakers include representatives from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tenancy Services team, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, and the Tenancy Tribunal.

The first round of seminars took place in 2016 in Christchurch, Dunedin, Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington, Hamilton, Nelson and Manukau, and next year will reach new regions as the Tenancy Services information work programme continues to expand.

For more information about the next seminar, including the date and location, visit the Tenancy Services website. Those who are interested in attending a regional seminar should visit the registration page here: https://mbie.wufoo.eu/forms/renting-and-you-seminars-2017/