Qantas dreamliner fleet names revealed

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 09:47

Qantas customers will take to the skies on Waltzing Matilda, Boomerang and Quokka as the airline today revealed the names for its fleet of eight Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

More than 60,000 suggestions were made and 45,000 votes cast in selecting the names of the aircraft that will fly nonstop from Perth to London and Melbourne to Los Angeles.

Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce said the public response was fantastic and engaging for both customers and staff.

"Thank you to everyone who participated - we had so many worthwhile entries that we could have renamed our entire fleet of aircraft," Mr Joyce said.

"While there’s a few suggestions that are best left unmentioned, we hope that Australians will get a sense of pride or have a little chuckle when they see Quokka on the gate at London Heathrow Airport waiting to take them home.

"We think the eight names are a reflection of the places and things that make Australians feel proud."

Qantas will take delivery of the first of eight Dreamliner aircraft in October this year.

The final names (in no particular order).

- Great Barrier Reef

- Boomerang

- Skippy

- Waltzing Matilda

- Uluru

- Great Southern Land

- Quokka

- Dreamtime

Qantas’ aircraft types and historic naming conventions:

- Boeing 707 and 747 - Australian capital cities and major centres

- Boeing 737-400 - Australian birds

- Boeing 737-800 - Australian towns

- Airbus A330 - Australian valleys

- Airbus A380 - Australian aviation pioneers.

For more information on Qantas’ history of naming aircraft visit the Qantas blog Roo Tales here: https://www.qantasnewsroom.com.au/roo-tales/names-on-a-plane/