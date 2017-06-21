Job ads steady again in May - MBIE Jobs Online

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 11:07

The numbers of online job advertisements were steady with an increase of 0.6 per cent in May and 11.8 per cent over the year, according to the latest Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) Jobs Online report.

MBIE’s Labour Market Trends manager Nita Zodgekar says the biggest increases in online job vacancy listings were in the hospitality and tourism (up 1.6 per cent), and construction and engineering (up 1.4 per cent) industries.

The fastest growing occupation was ‘machinery drivers’ (up 2.6 per cent). Overall, the largest increases were in the semi-skilled (up 2.2 per cent), unskilled (up 1.4 per cent) and low-skilled (up 1.3 per cent) occupations.

The number of online job advertisements increased in all ten regions, with the biggest increase in Nelson/Tasman/Marlborough/West Coast (up 2.3 per cent).

"Overall, growth in vacancies is steady, while growth is strong for construction and hospitality jobs," Ms Zodgekar says.