Employers with at-work drivers invited to take part in annual survey

Brake, the road safety charity, is inviting all organisations who employ or contract at-work drivers to take part in its annual fleet safety survey.

The survey, conducted by Brake Professional with the support of Licence Bureau, will focus on organisations’ policies and procedures for managing driver distraction caused by mobile phones and other technology in the fleet.

Distracted driving is a serious issue on our roads. In 2015, it was a factor in over 1,000 crashes, resulting in 31 deaths and 191 serious injuries [1].

Taking part in the fleet safety survey is free and anonymous, and provides organisations with an opportunity to benchmark themselves against industry safety standards. It’s an ideal opportunity for organisations to identify ways to improve their occupational road risk management and take action to reduce the number of collisions on our roads involving at-work drivers.

All organisations who take part will receive a free copy of the survey report and results. Brake’s 2016 survey was completed by more than 200 organisations operating fleets of various sizes and types, and with responsibility for thousands of drivers and vehicles.

Complete the fleet safety survey online here. The survey takes just 15 minutes to complete, and will close on Friday 18 August 2017.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: "Combatting distracted driving should be a priority for all fleets, and we’re excited to announce that this year’s fleet survey will help identify how organisations currently manage their risk and where gaps exist. The survey is a great way for organisations to review their current fleet safety standing, and I’d encourage any organisation with at-work drivers to complete the survey."

Mike Reed, marketing director at Licence Bureau, says: "It is important for responsible employers to ensure that staff driving for work are fully aware of the dangers of distracted driving. I welcome this survey as it will help to make any efforts to manage distracted driving easier and more efficient - which will benefit businesses and safety."