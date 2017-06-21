Group appointed to develop new code of conduct for financial advice

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 12:47

Nine people have been appointed to a working group to develop the new code of conduct for financial advice, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean announced today.

"The new code of conduct will be wider in scope than the existing code and will set standards of competence, conduct and client-care for the whole financial advice industry," Ms Dean says.

"This change in scope is part of the review of the Financial Advisers Act 2008. The group’s new code will reflect proposed changes in legislation aimed at creating an even playing field of regulation across the industry, including a universal code of conduct for all individuals and institutions giving financial advice.

"To recognise this, the Code Working Group is being established as a new body, with an expanded mandate from that of the Code Committee under the current regime.

"I believe the members of the Code Working Group demonstrate a strong understanding of the changes to the financial advice regime and the role which the code will play in the overall system.

"In developing the code, the Code Working Group must consult with industry bodies, consumer representatives and any other interested parties to ensure everyone, including small-adviser businesses, has a chance to give their input," Ms Dean says.

The members of the group are:

- Angus DALE-JONES (Chair) previously a board member of the Professional Advisers Association (PAA).

- Barbara BENSON (Consumer and/or Dispute Resolution Representative) previously Manager, Teacher Education at the Education Council of New Zealand

- Brian MCCULLOCH (Consumer and/or Dispute Resolution Representative) is an independent consultant, an Independent Director at Utilities Disputes Limited

- John BERRY is the CEO of Pathfinder Asset Management

- Graeme EDWARDS is the General Counsel and Company Secretary at ASB Bank.

- Paul MERSI is currently an independent consultant

- Rebecca VANDERBOM is the Head of Financial Advice Delivery and Service, Milford Asset Management and an Authorised Financial Adviser.

- Shane EDMOND is the Head of Private Client Services at Forsyth Barr and a member of the current Code Committee.

- Therese SINGLETON is the General Manager, Sales and Advice, at AMP.