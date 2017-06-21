Young people are future for key construction player

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 14:31

Careers New Zealand’s employer-led three-day Work Inspiration Programme is being held in Auckland from 20 - 22 June, delivered in partnership with Canam Group.

Supported by Careers New Zealand, students will get a hands-on look at a real-world construction project and get a chance to meet with people working in the industry.

Careers New Zealand Acting Chief Executive, Hugh Kettlewell says international research shows young people who have four or more experiences with employers during their schooling is key to setting them up for future workplace success.

"Employers are seeking more opportunities and to promote both their industry connect with their future workforce. They are looking for new, flexible ways to do that alongside traditional tertiary education partnerships.

"The programme is tailored to suit an employer’s workplace to provide an environment that fosters learning - to teach young people about the business and how to get into the industry or career.

"Auckland’s construction industry is booming with more than 32 billion dollars worth of projects anticipated to take place from 2015 - 2020. With strong growth anticipated to continue we need to support and promote positive experience for our young people," said Mr Kettlewell.

Career pathways which draw heavily on STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects are a real focus for New Zealand to support future construction growth.

Careers New Zealand Education to Employment Initiatives Advisor, Jan Carter says the three day programme provides the students with a valuable look at key aspects of construction - surveying, costing, and computer design and modelling.

"The programme plays a critical role in highlighting jobs, pathways and opportunities to students for the construction industry.

"One really great thing is students will get hands-on practical experience in science, technology, engineering and manufacturing subjects identified as high priority to ensure our country can continue to grow," says Ms Carter.