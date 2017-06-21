Kiwi technology in demand In Bermuda

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 14:52

BISON, the New Zealand tech company, has just shipped a second set of its pioneering container scales to Bermuda, this time to the America's Cup Event Authority (ACEA). The ACEA follows the lead of Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ), who have already adopted BISON technology to weigh over 60 container loads of tools and equipment needed to support their America's Cup campaign.

"We're delighted to be supporting Team New Zealand as an Official Supplier", says BISON CEO, Greg Fahey. "And it was a bonus to have the ACEA call on us this week to ask for a portable container weighing solution of their own. A new set of scales will be winging its way to Bermuda immediately."

While the 35th America's Cup spectacle is taking place on the water, a serious logistics operation is going on in the background as the racing syndicates and ACEA move all the necessary equipment in and out of Bermuda for the event. With limited infrastructure on the island, BISON's portable container scales have proven to be an ideal tool for check weighing containers, ensuring containers stay under road and bridge weight limits and giving the shipper a verified container weight for vessel loading.

"The America's Cup is an amazing showcase of Kiwi innovation", says Fahey. "From ETNZ leading the way on the water, through to Animation Research's virtual graphics technology, the team here at BISON are just proud to be delivering a smart new solution on the logistics side."

The British and French syndicates have indicated they may also use the ACEA's set of BISON scales to weigh their containers as they prepare to depart from Bermuda. Fahey adds "Seeing the way Emirates Team New Zealand have out-designed its competitors, I'm pretty sure BISON scales won't be the only Kiwi innovation the other teams embrace after the regatta is over."