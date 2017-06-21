India Trade Alliance strengthens NZ India agricultural bonds

Wednesday, 21 June, 2017 - 17:35

India Trade Alliance bridges New Zealand India Agriculture divide.

India Trade Alliance was once again on the forefront of cementing Agriculture business and government relations between the state of Haryana, India and New Zealand.

India Trade Alliance worked closely with the Government of Haryana, India in promoting #NZ Agricultural capabilities and best practices. As a result the Haryana Agricultural Minister Hon O. P. Dhankar led a 16 member strong delegation that included senior MLA'S and CEO'S of various Haryana Agricultural a departments.

India Trade Alliance became the first NZ organization to sign a MoU with any Indian state government to promote Agricultural best practices between any Indian state and NZ.

Speaking to the businesses at the signing ceremony, the Minster emphasised the ‘world leading technologies, innovation, entrepreneurship and practices that New Zealand Agriculture sector is well known for around the world, are welcomed to collaborate and develop the Agri sector of Haryana’.

India Trade Alliance also organised high level meetings with NZ Minister for Primary Industries Hon Nathan Guy, Speaker of the House Hon David Carter, Deputy Prime Minister Hon Paula Bennett and Fieldays CEO Peter Nation and Chairman.

The delegation was also hosted by the Chairman of Dairylink and ITA member, Earl Rattray in Hamilton. Speaking after a very engaging session of farm visit and visit to the Waikato Innovation Park, where the delegation saw NZ Agri development first hand, Earl said ‘ Seeing is believing, and much of what the delegation experienced is highly relevant to India now and in the future. While our farming systems are different, the principles are exactly the same. The value we place on appropriate genetics, optimising nutrition with production rather than maximising, our focus on efficient reproduction, together with the importance of independent milk testing and food safety assurance all resonated well with the Minister and his delegates’.

Praising the proactive approach of India Trade Alliance in facilitating the first ever Agricultural Ministers visit from Haryana, Vishal Rishi, Deputy Director of Confederation of Indian Industries - Haryana said, ‘India Trade Alliance has worked collaboratively with MFAT, NZTE, Fieldays and the Indian High Commission to ensure the delegation received maximum exposure of NZ Agricultural practices in the short time available’.

The delegation also met with NZ Special Agricultural envoy Mike Peterson and visited Innovation park and dairy farm. They also interacted with the local diaspora.

Other mebers of the delegation included, Sh. Subhash Chander MLA, Sh. M.C. Sharma MLA, Sh. T.K. Sharma MLA, Sh. R.P. Sharma, Chairman, A.K.Meena IAS, Dr. D.K.Behera IAS, Dr J. Ganesan IAS, Dr. A.S. Saini, Director General, Dr. G.S. Jakhar, Director General, Sh. R.K.Benipal, Sh. Vishal Beri, CII, Dr. S.P. Singh, CII.