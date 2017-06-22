New cafe, bar and restaurant venue comes to Queenstown

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 10:56

Plans for an exciting new café, bar and restaurant housed in Queenstown’s historic McNeill’s Cottage have been unveiled today (Thursday June 22).

Queenstowners and visitors have come to expect nothing but eclectic offerings from the World Bar collaborators Steve Ward and Gary Livesey, and they’ve delivered yet again, even with the name of their new offering.

The delightfully named Yonder is a concept based around movement and time, reflecting an environment that will evolve throughout the day.

Yonder (over there but you can’t see it!) is set to be a fun place to visit on all levels - a cultural hub for locals and an inviting spot for visitors who like the odd indulgence, good coffee and a healthy lifestyle.

Renovations are well underway in the 1882 cottage which will house Yonder. The cottage itself is a bit of a time capsule, renowned for its enduring character and original thick stone walls.

Yonder’s scheduled to open in late July in an enviable downtown location in the heart of Queenstown.

Director Gary Livesey said it was extremely exciting to watch the next chapter of this history-filled building evolve.

"We’ve designed Yonder to be a concept that’s open to more than one interpretation, hence the ambiguous name!" he said.

"Our overall vision for the venue is to capture different audiences throughout the day, delivering a tailored experience for the purpose of your visit. We’ve put a lot of thought into the design of the space to create a morning to night ambience and offering.

"Our die-hard caffeine fiends and breakfast aficionados will find a new home for premium coffee and the ultimate dippy eggs.

"Lunch and brunch will be a step up from the classic Kiwi fare with shakshuka, adobo beef, blueberry short stack or a kimchi bowl to whet the appetites. There’s a big emphasis on healthy food and quality produce.

"Dinners are going to be a step in a different direction with a big emphasis on smaller dishes and sharing, although there’s plenty of mains if you’re in it for yourself.

"It’s sure to be the perfect spot for socialising, functions, large-scale music events, or a little bright sanctuary for locals to unwind after a busy day."

Malaysian-born head chef Jamie Samarakkody has designed menus for social sharing, with a diverse and accessible mix of new food lover options.

Yonder will serve Atomic Coffee Roasters barista coffee and stock some of New Zealand’s finest beers including Dunedin’s Emerson’s craft beers and Wellington’s Panhead Custom Ales.

The liquor cabinet will showcase an interesting gin collection, amongst other top shelf items. The bar will offer a carefully selected wine list and an impressive cocktail list for those feeling a little fancy.

Once the sun fully sets, Gary said the venue will focus on bringing original and interesting acts, performances and events to Queenstown’s CBD.

"Our vision for Yonder is to become the go-to spot for stand-up comedy, touring performance shows, up-and-coming artists and mainstream acts," he said.

"We want to showcase each artist in an intimate gig with incredible sound and light production. We should be able to cater for six to seven-piece acts."

The historic cottage was built in 1882 by Scottish stonemason James McNeill and has been a hospitality destination since the early 1990’s when it housed Queenstown’s first microbrewery.