Transpower supports next generation of women in tech

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:06

Transpower has put its support behind ShadowTech Day 2017, providing workplace mentors to female students studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

Students attending are from a range of schools across the Wellington region including Kuranui College, Queen Margaret, Sacred Heart, Marsden, Tawa and Wellington High.

According to a recent NZTech study, women currently make up 47 per cent of the workforce in New Zealand, however make up only 23 per cent of tech sector employees. Women are also under- represented in later career stages and on senior management teams.

Transpower Chief Executive Alison Andrew says gender diversity remains a significant issue, particularly in technical professions.

"While we’re seeing more women studying technology and engineering, we still have some work to do to attract and retain more women in the workplace. This represents a largely untapped pool of talent for the tech industry. One of the ways we can improve these numbers is to promote the many career opportunities available to young women studying STEM subjects."

"Transpower is very focused on increasing diversity in our workplace. Despite a very encouraging increase in our diversity statistics over the last few years, our own company is still largely male- dominated in our technical areas, due in part to a limited number of female students entering into science and technology and progressing into the engineering profession."

"Diversity is very important to us. Research shows diversity drives better business performance, and increased engagement within individuals and teams. Getting involved with ShadowTech Day is a good way for us to help showcase the wide variety of career choices that are available in the technology and engineering industries. It’s not just overalls and hardhats!"

"As an industry, we’re entering a period of rapid change and uncertainty with new technologies emerging which will change the way our business, and others, operate. The tech sector is growing faster than ever, and creating lots of new and interesting job opportunities for our young people."

"By offering our support and knowledge this ShadowTech Day, we’re hoping to encourage these young women into the technology and engineering sector and equip them the support and knowledge to make positive decisions about their future," Alison said.