BP reduces national price

BP has again decreased prices across its national company-owned network today, removing 2 cents per litre from all grades of petrol and diesel.
This latest change brings unleaded 91 to 185.9 cents per litre and diesel to 115.9 cents per litre.
BP Corporate and External Affairs Manager Leigh Taylor said further decreases in product costs had enabled BP to pass through another decrease today.
"International supply continues to exceed demand off the back of increased production which has given us some cost relief," she said.
BP has taken 13 cents off its national unleaded price in the past two weeks.
BP national prices as 22 June 2017:
91 Unleaded 185.9 cents per litre 95 Unleaded 194.9 cents per litre Ultimate 98 202.9 cents per litre Ultimate Diesel 115.9 cents per litre
