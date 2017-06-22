OceanaGold announces management changes

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:06

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX/ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott McQueen to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McQueen has over 25 years of experience in finance and general management in the energy and mining sectors. He is a Certified Professional Accountant with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Economics from Monash University and a Master’s Degree in Tax Law from Melbourne University. Mr. McQueen joined OceanaGold in 2016.

Mark Chamberlain, current Chief Financial Officer has been appointed Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and will relocate from Australia to Canada following the departure of Darren Klinck, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development to pursue his career in the industry.

Mick Wilkes, OceanaGold President and CEO said, "I thank Darren for his invaluable contribution to OceanaGold over the past 10 years. He has been an instrumental part of the leadership team and a consummate professional who helped put the Company on the map in North America and led the Corporate Development team over the past several years through two significant acquisitions."

Mr. Wilkes added, "I am also pleased to welcome Scott McQueen to the Executive Management Committee at OceanaGold where his strong experience and background will be a valuable addition to the leadership team. I also wish to thank Mark Chamberlain for playing a pivotal role as Chief Financial Officer, where he restructured the Company’s debt structure and helped strengthen our balance sheet over the past several years. His strong financial acumen and experience will serve him and the team well in Corporate Development."