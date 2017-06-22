NZ gains formal access into China for blood products

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 12:58

China has approved formal access for New Zealand bovine blood products into the Chinese market, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced today.

Access has been approved by the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China (AQSIQ) for New Zealand premises to export bovine blood products, such as bovine protein and serum, to China. This follows successful negotiations by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

"Formal access for New Zealand bovine blood products opens up enormous opportunities for our producers. These products represent a valuable market and we expect our exports will be in significant demand in China," says Mr Guy.

"New Zealand now has market access for both finished and semi-finished products, which will mean exporters can attract a price-premium for these higher-value products. This is likely to be worth at least $50 million per year.

"We have an enviable disease status compared with many countries, which means our bovine blood products are widely sought after by a range of markets across the globe."

Bovine serum and protein products are used in the animal pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing vaccines, diagnostic kits, laboratory testing media, and a range of specialised products.

New Zealand exported some bovine blood products to China prior to 2015, however formal access has now been negotiated providing more certainty.

Mr Guy made the announcement while visiting Proliant’s cattle blood product manufacturing plant in Feilding today.

Currently 16 premises have been registered by AQSIQ to export bovine blood products to China.

"This new access is a real bonus for the wider meat industry, the regions and our wider economy."