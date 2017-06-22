ATEED appoints Nick Hill as new Chief Executive

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 14:22

The Board of Directors for Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), Auckland’s economic growth agency and an Auckland Council controlled organisation, today announce the appointment of Nick Hill to the position of Chief Executive.

Mr Hill, who will commence his new role on 14 August 2017, will replace outgoing Chief Executive Brett O’Riley, who will leave the organisation in September 2017 after more than five years at the helm.

Currently an Executive Director of specialist New Zealand public policy and management consulting firm MartinJenkins - which he joined in 2011 to help establish the firm’s Auckland practice - Mr Hill has extensive senior management experience across the private and public sector.

This includes the Chief Executive role with the Commerce Commission, and leading the formation of Sport and Recreation New Zealand (SPARC, now known as Sport New Zealand).

Mr Hill also has significant experience in the energy sector, having spent 10 years with ECNZ and Fletcher Energy in New Zealand, and with Santos in Australia. He lives with his partner, Claire, and two cats in Coatesville.

David McConnell, Chair of the ATEED Board, says: "Nick is an incisive, strategic thinker, whose business and leadership experience will be invaluable as ATEED continues its work, as a proud Auckland Council agency, to advance Auckland’s prosperity and create our new city.

"Throughout his career, Nick has displayed an ability to operate in complex organisations and lead industry change in government agencies and the private sector, working in partnership with a diverse range of stakeholders to create positive change.

"This will be invaluable in his new role, where Nick will be tasked with leading an organisation which plays a vital role in attracting visitors, direct investment and smart jobs to Auckland, and building an entrepreneurial ecosystem in which ideas, investment and jobs thrive."

Mr O’Riley, who has been ATEED’s Chief Executive since May 2012, announced his intention to leave his role earlier this year, working to a plan he had advised the Board of in 2016.

Mr McConnell says: "On behalf of the Board and staff, I would like to thank Brett O’Riley for his sustained leadership, energy and drive during his five-plus years at the helm of ATEED.

"Brett’s contribution to ATEED, and the Auckland region, has been monumental. He has helped mould a progressive agency that combines the important functions of tourism, events and economic development - a model that has since been replicated by other regions across New Zealand."