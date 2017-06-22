KiwiRail recognised for excellence in financial reporting

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 15:21

KiwiRail has won a prestigious trans-Tasman award for financial reporting and stakeholder communications.

It last night took home the Australasian Reporting Awards Communication Award - Public Sector, as well receiving a bronze award, for its 2016 Annual Integrated Report.

"We’re thrilled to win this award, which recognises our focus on communicating clearly and transparently with our customers and stakeholders," says Chief Financial Officer Kate Jorgensen.

"The award is especially gratifying as this was the first time we have produced an integrated report.

"Taking an integrated approach to the business helps us to drive real commercial value. The report explains how we use different forms of capital (financial, people, assets, know-how, relationships and environmental) to create value for our customers and our shareholders."

The Australasian Reporting Awards aim to improve the standard of financial reporting and communications with stakeholders, and are known for recognising annual report excellence.

Judges said of KiwiRail’s report: "The elegant design grabs attention and engages readers, from the well-presented highlights upfront through to informative case studies that add colour to the story."