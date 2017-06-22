Award winning Alfa Romeo Giulia now available in NZ

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:53

The award winning Alfa Romeo Giulia range has expanded with arrival of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce in New Zealand, complementing the high performance Giulia Quadrifoglio but with a price of $79,990, taking the passion and style of the Giulia to a whole new market sector.

"The Veloce may provide the Giulia with a new entry point for the unique style, exclusivity and unbridled Italian passion that Giulia provides, but it is still very much a performance sedan," says David Smitherman, Chief Executive Officer for Alfa Romeo in New Zealand.

"Its 206 kW engine enables it to blast to 100 kmh in 5.7 seconds and, where the law permits, on to a top speed of 240 kmh and yet that same advanced engine that delivers all that performance also sips fuel at just 6.1 litres per 100 km on the combine cycle. Add in Alfa SDC adjustable suspension, a limited-slip rear differential, 19-inch Veloce alloys and brake calipers distinctively finished in red and the Veloce - the Italian for ‘fast’ - effortlessly lives up to its name," says Mr Smitherman

Based on Alfa Romeo’s flexible all-new Giorgio rear-wheel-drive architecture, the Giulia is more than just an all-new premium sports sedan: it’s the vanguard of the Alfa Romeo renaissance, and the start of an exciting new era for the 106-year old Italian brand.

Designed, engineered and produced in Italy, the Giulia sports sedan introduces a new level of standard equipment and driving enjoyment to the mid-sized luxury class.

The all-new Alfa Romeo Giulia’s line-up now consists of two models optimised for the New Zealand market - Veloce and the range-topping Quadrifoglio.

All Giulia models benefit from highly competitive levels of standard equipment, including leather upholstery, alloy wheels, bi-Xenon headlamps, keyless go, stop/start technology, satellite navigation, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

With pricing starting from $79,990, the Alfa Romeo Giulia mounts a strong argument as one of the best value premium sports sedans on the New Zealand market.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is offered with the choice of two all-aluminium, all-turbo engines, both of which meet the latest Euro 6 emission standards. Each is mated to a smooth and seemingly prescient ZF eight-speed automatic transmission which sends drive to the rear wheels via a carbon fibre driveshaft.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia stands out for its distinctive Italian design, expressed through an impeccable sense of proportion and the sophisticated simplicity and quality surfaces that craft its unique design. Only Italy could have designed the gorgeous Giulia.

The new Giulia’s curvaceous exterior is unashamedly extroverted and modern yet remains faithful to Alfa Romeo’s rich 107-year heritage. Inside, the crisp and classy interior is designed to envelop the driver and cater to their every need.

All Alfa Romeo Giulia models benefit from a perfect 50/50 weight distribution, excellent power-to-weight ratios, and innovative engine and driver technologies designed to maximise driver enjoyment and minimise environmental impact.

This new Alfa Romeo combines stellar engine performance and clever use of ultralight materials, such as carbon fibre, aluminium, aluminium composite and plastic, to reduce weight in the quest for class-leading handling, refinement, performance and driving excitement.

All Giulia models have an advanced, lightweight carbon fibre drive shaft to enhance engine responsiveness.

Standard safety specification on all Giulia models includes new efficient active safety systems like Forward Collision Warning (FCW) with Autonomous Emergency Brake (AEB) and pedestrian recognition, Integrated Brake System (IBS), and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

"We are thrilled to welcome the Alfa Romeo Giulia sports sedan to New Zealand says David Smitherman. ""The Giulia’s combination of quality, performance, value and Italian spirit gives Kiwis something truly unique, exclusive and exhilarating in the premium sports sedan market."

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce

- Price: $79,990 plus on road costs

- Drivetrain: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol, 8-speed automatic

- Power/torque: 206 kW/400 Nm

- 0-100 kmh: 5.7 sec

- Fuel consumption: 6.1L/100 km

New Zealanders looking for sporting prowess combined with unique Italian style in a sports sedan will be naturally drawn to the Giulia Veloce, powered by higher-performance version of the Alfa Romeo turbocharged 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, tuned for 206 kW and 400 Nm. The Giulia Veloce accelerates to 100 kmh in 5.7 seconds, yet sips just 6.1L/100 km on the combined cycle.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine is brand new and features a twin-scroll turbocharging system, where the turbo is driven through two pipes which gather exhaust gas from pairs of cylinders in alternating sequence.

Performance and fuel economy is improved by the MultiAir electro-hydraulic variable valve actuation technology and the direct injection system with 200 bar injection pressure.

A new eight-speed automatic transmission, linked to the Alfa DNA (DNA Pro in Quadrifoglio), makes its debut on the new Alfa Romeo Giulia and is specifically tuned to deliver a comfortable and efficiency-oriented drive when the car is in Natural and Advanced Efficiency mode while still providing exhilarating responsiveness and driver control when in Dynamic mode (and Race mode in the Quadrifoglio), regardless of whether it is used on automatic mode or if the driver choses to shift manually via the selector or steering column-mounted paddle shifters (standard on all models).

The Giulia Veloce boast a number of performance orientated features to maximise that performance including Alfa SDC adjustable active suspension, limited-slip rear differential, 19-inch Veloce alloys and brake calipers distinctively finished in red.

The Alfa SDC adjustable active suspension uses a solenoid valve to modify the hydraulic flow inside the shock absorber, changing the damping characteristics of the suspension setup. The solenoids are wired to the controlling computer which sends commands depending on the control algorithm.

When the DNA is in the sport driving positions (Dynamic or Race), the active damping system is controlled by the CDC module, in order to maximise body control and stiffness. The stiffness is reduced with the Natural and Advanced Efficiency driving modes.

In Dynamic or Race modes, the driver can choose to deactivate the damping button in the centre of the DNA selector, to increase the damping level in order to have better comfort.

Veloce sporting prowess is on display visually, too, with a deeper front spoiler not unlike Quadrifoglio’s, with mesh inserts. At the rear an aerodynamic diffuser aids airflow departure, and is flanked by twin exhausts

Inside, the Veloce’s cabin steps up the visual performance with aluminium dash inserts and pedals, a sports leather seats and steering wheel, and a premium 10-speaker, 400-watt sound system.

A high level of standard equipment includes including leather upholstery, alloy wheels, bi-Xenon headlamps, keyless go, stop/start technology, satellite navigation, dual-zone climate control, rain sensing wipers, 19-inch 5-hole dark alloy wheels, Gloss black DLO surround with privacy glass, Sports leather seats, 6-way adjustable, with power bolsters, 10-speaker plus subwoofer, 400-watt sound system, active cruise control, rear parking sensors and a reversing camera.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

- $134,990

- Drivetrain: 2.9-litre Ferrari-inspired BiTurbo V6, 8-sp automatic, RWD

- Power/torque: 375 kW/600 Nm

- 0-100 kmh: 3.9sec

- Fuel consumption: 8.2L/100km

The Quadrifoglio is the performance flagship of the Giulia range which will arrive in New Zealand with the Quadrifoglio in April. To achieve its outstanding blend of performance, handling and roadholding, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio introduces a range of new technology to its class.

It is powered by a Ferrari-inspired 375 kW 2.9-litre V6 BiTurbo engine that can accelerate to 100 kmh in just 3.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 307 kmh.

The Quadrifoglio amplifies the already sensuous and intense design of the Giulia with performance-enhancing elements to reach a new peak of style, sophistication and excellence that has Italy stamped all over it. The front fascia features an aggressive aero treatment including brake cooling ducts, bumper slits as well as a carbon fibre Active Aero Splitter. The bonnet also features heat extractors.

From the side the Quadrifoglio cloverleaf badge is immediately noticeable as well as the deep character-line that originates from the air extractor behind the front wheel arch. Carbon fibre side skirts are integrated into the body surface.

The rear of the vehicle is highlighted by a carbon fibre spoiler and a wider, more aggressive rear bumper with a diffuser that wraps around the quad tipped Monza dual mode exhaust system.

The Quadrifoglio rides on lightweight 19-inch forged alloys wrapped in specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres. It features a powerful Brembo brake system with 6-piston calipers at the front and 4-piston calipers at the rear. An ultra-high-performance Brembo carbon-ceramic brake system is optional.

Like the exterior, the interior of the Giulia Quadrifoglio is adorned with performance focused materials and design elements such as a red starter button, contrast stitching, leather and Alcantara finishes and carbon fibre trim. The standard sport design leather and Alcantara front seats feature eight-way electric adjustment with power bolsters while the deeply sculpted leather and Alcantara rear seats are designed to accommodate two occupants.

The New Zealand Giulia Quadrifoglio is equipped with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox. The transmission, which provides smooth shifts and initial engagement, yet fast, well-timed changes, is linked to the Alfa DNA Pro driver control system.

The transmission is specifically tuned to deliver a comfortable and efficiency-oriented drive when the car is in Natural and Advanced Efficiency mode while still providing exhilarating responsiveness and driver control when in Dynamic and Race modes. Manual shifting can be achieved via the selector or column mounted aluminium shift paddles.

The Quadrifoglio’s small diameter steering wheel with integrated red starter button is trimmed in leather with stitching in either red or black depending on choice of interior upholstery. A steering wheel trimmed with carbon fibre inserts and Alcantara fabric is also available.

Attention to detail continues beneath the skin with the new rear-drive architecture, which positions all major mechanical components between the front and rear axles to ensure minimal overhangs and a perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

Additional lightweight measures with the Quadrifoglio include a carbon fibre roof and bonnet, resulting in overall weight savings of 34.3 kg. The extensive use of lightweight materials contributes to a best-in-class weight-to-power ratio.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio’s Chassis Domain Control and Active Suspension dynamically adapts the car’s setup in real time based on acceleration and rotation data detected by sensors. It prevents and manages the critical situations, informing in advance the specific ECUs involved in the chassis, powertrain, suspension, braking, steering, driving assistance systems and LSD to prioritise performance or comfort depending on the DNA mode selected.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio also has an advanced torque vectoring system with a computer controlled double clutch to allow the rear differential to control torque delivery to each wheel.

The Integrated Brake System - an innovative brake by wire electromechanical system which combines stability control and a traditional servo brake for instantaneous brake response and thus excellent stopping distances in addition to the all-important weight optimisation - is a first for the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The IBS makes record-breaking stopping distances possible: 100 kmh to a standstill in just 32 metres for the Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Thanks to this merciless attention to detail and peerless pursuit for optimal performance, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is the current production sedan lap record holder at the fearsome Nurburgring circuit with a remarkable time of 7 minutes and 32 seconds.

Eight new models by 2020

The Giulia sports sedan is the first of eight all-new Alfa Romeos due by the end of 2020.

This unprecedented new model rollout includes the recently revealed Stelvio SUV (launching in New Zealand early-2018) as well as two other SUVs, a large luxury sedan, a new premium hatchback and two specialty sports models.

"Alfa Romeo’s renaissance begins now with the new Giulia, and is the start of the journey that will see a fresh family of exciting, stylish, sophisticated, cars delivered by 2020," said FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne.

About Quadrifoglio

In 1923, legendary Alfa Romeo race car driver Ugo Sivocci wanted to break a string of second-place finishes. So to prepare for the legendary Targa Florio race in Sicily, he painted a white square with a "Quadrifoglio", or four-leaf clover, on the front of his Alfa Romeo RL Targa Florio. He finished in first place. In the same year, Sivocci was track-testing a new car that didn’t yet bear his lucky symbol. Tragically, he crashed and lost his life. A legend was born.

This marked the beginning of a tradition: all future Alfa Romeo race cars would bear the four-leaf clover on a white triangle -the Quadrifoglio was also used to designate high-performance Alfa Romeo street vehicles like the 1963 Giulia TI Super, the 1965 Giulia Sprint GTA and now, the all-new Giulia Quadrifoglio.

The revered cloverleaf on the sculpted fender serves notice of the Giulia Quadrifoglio’s caliber: 375 kW generated by an all-new 2.9L Bi-Turbo direct-injection V6, amplified with performance-enhancing torque vectoring, Alfa patented sport suspension and Alfa DNA Pro with Race Mode. Race-ready leather/Alcantara seats, 19-inch forged wheels, a carbon fibre rear spoiler and an active aero front splitter all add to the Giulia Quadrifoglio experience. Clearly, this is an Alfa Romeo that doesn’t take legend lightly.