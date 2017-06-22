NZWSI Market Report: Wool values ease

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:53

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s General Manager, Mr John Dawson reports that the North Island offering this week, made up predominantly of short coarse second shear wools compared to the more varied South Island longer selection last sale on 15th June, saw prices ease.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies came back by 0.19 percent having limited impact with an 81 percent clearance of the 10,700 bales on offer.

Fine crossbred shears were 2 percent cheaper

Coarse crossbred full fleece were generally firm, longer shears 2 to 4 percent lower and short shears 4 to 5 percent cheaper.

Fine first Lambs Fleece were 2 percent cheaper with 30 micron and coarser lambs dropping 5 to 8 percent.

Good style oddments were 4 to 5 percent cheaper with poorer style oddments easing 2 to 3 percent

The next sale on 29th June comprises approximately 9,000 bales from the South Island.