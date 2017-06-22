Auckland City Centre's Restaurant Month returns this August

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:05

The central city’s restaurant scene activates again this August, with Restaurant Month celebrating special menus and dining experiences. The month-long celebration highlights the breadth of the city’s dining scene, with dishes to delight everyone, from casual diners to discerning foodies.

This year Heart of the City, the City Centre Business Association, presents a range of both new and much loved culinary events, designed to highlight the city centre’s diverse and delicious restaurants and appeal to all tastes and purses.

Experience gastronomic bliss with the weekly Chef Dining Series, showcasing a line-up of visiting international chefs cooking alongside some of our most popular city chefs. Be sure to try something a little different at one of the many new and exciting restaurant events, and indulge in over 100 special menus created by award-winning and up-and-coming chefs, at three attractive price points: from $25, $40 and $55+. This year there are a good number of new establishments taking part in the event, including The Kimchi Project, Culprit, The Lula Inn, the new Skycity Chinese restaurant, Huami, and Simon Gault’s latest venture in the Viaduct, Giraffe.

Street Eats, another annual Restaurant Month favourite, and one of the biggest and busiest events on the calendar, returns to offer a family-friendly affair with central city restaurant teams and food trucks coming together in the big shed on Queens Wharf. They will serve up a myriad of different international styles and flavours, with their take on the hottest global street food. This year’s event will illustrate the growing diversity of Auckland’s food offerings with a wider range of international flavours added into the mix.

Viv Beck, Heart of the City’s Chief Executive says, "This is the seventh anniversary of Restaurant Month and it’s great to see such a successful annual celebration of our restaurant scene. Each year it gets better and better and we love seeing the support from local diners and those visiting the city through the cooler season.

The central city dining scene is equal to that of any flourishing world-class city and Restaurant Month is a great way for people to celebrate this expertise on their own door step."

With the full schedule of events and menus released 3 July on www.heartofthecity.co.nz diners and visitors will get the chance to consume all that is on offer before plotting a month of great dining.

Restaurant Month is delivered in partnership with headline sponsor American Express and takes place from 1 - 31 August 2017.