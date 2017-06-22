The rise of apartment living in Nelson

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:12

Steady weather, access to stunning beaches and a currently booming local economy - Nelson is fast becoming the ideal location for those looking to move into low-maintenance homes.

Nelson housing developers, Home Living Solutions who have successfully completed a number of housing developments in the region since 2013 are now including townhouse style apartments as part of their developments to cater to a growing demand for modern, spacious, easy-care properties.

"Many prospective buyers had approached us, expressing their interest in low-maintenance housing. These people are often looking to simplify their living arrangements and were sick of the constant upkeep associated with larger properties", comments Home Living Solutions Director, Simon Collett.

Currently, the company has fifteen apartments for sale in Nelson as part of the Three Ridges development in Enner Glynn, with more apartments to follow. Each apartment is very spacious, spread over two stories, all featuring their own private deck and patio area.

"The region is steadily increasing in popularity, fuelled by a currently booming economy. Our properties have been sold to a diverse range of people, which goes to show that is a myriad of reasons why people are now choosing to move to Nelson" says HLS Director Simon Collett

The Nelson region was recently ranked number in the second quarter running one is ASB’s quarterly analysis of regional economy throughout New Zealand.

Due to the popularity of the new townhouses, Home Living Solutions plans to include similar blocks in their on-going housing developments throughout the region.