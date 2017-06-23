VIQ Solutions partners with Pivot Technology Solutions

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 10:17

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (TSX: PTG), ("Pivot" or the "Company") a full-service information technology provider, today announced that Pivot has formed a strategic partnership with VIQ Solutions Inc. (TSX VENTURE: VQS), a global expert providing cybersecurity-protected technology and services.

Effective immediately, Pivot will offer VIQ's innovative products - including its recently introduced next generation ultra-secure platform, VIQ CyberCrypt, as well as video capture devices and HD telepresence systems - together with Pivot's end-to-end services to its broad customer base of public organisations and private enterprises.

"We're delighted to become VIQ's partner in Canada for a military-grade technology set that is in high demand worldwide because of its ability to capture digital media evidence in virtually any form - audio, video, photographic and log-based - and make it available to improve customer security, workflow and productivity," said John Conner, EVP Sales and GM for Canada. "Based on our extensive due diligence, we believe our clients will find tremendous value in the combination of VIQ's award-winning platform and Pivot's end-to-end services."

VIQ's solutions are in use in more than 20 countries with tens of thousands of users in over 200 government and private agencies including law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, transportation and transcription. Its SaaS-based platform incorporates powerful search and data analytics capabilities, built-in workflow and collaboration functionality. These include chain of custody, audit logs and redaction, integration with various case management platforms, LDAP and active directory databases, automated fixed/cloud centralized storage, granular user customization and unmatched cybersecurity that is certified military grade.

"VIQ's growth is a reflection of great technology but also great partnerships with companies like TeraMach that are able to provide customers with the insightful advice and support they need to extract full value from product ownership," said Peter Kostandenou, CMO of VIQ. "We look forward to growing together in serving the Canadian market."

Said Kevin Shank, President and CEO of Pivot: "One of our strategies is to build on our core business of selling the best IT solutions, both products and services. In VIQ, we have identified a very worthy partner that furthers our objective."

