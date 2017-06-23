Maori TV and Farifax Media announce partnership

|
MÄori Television and Fairfax Media announced a partnership today that will feature MÄori Television’s news videos on the Stuff website.
Chief Executive Paora Maxwell says the relationship with Fairfax opens a new window to the MÄori world and allows stories which reflect a MÄori perspective to now reach a wider and more diverse audience.
"Stuff reaches more than two million New Zealanders every month.- This is great exposure for our news and current affairs," he says.
"This opportunity provides benefits for both Fairfax and MÄori Television. Our news team has a wealth of experience and expertise in reporting on issues from a MÄori perspective. Our stories cover a wide range of issues that affect all New Zealanders."
"We value the development of this relationship which will ensure that many more New Zealanders are better informed of indigenous issues."
The MÄori Television content featuring on Stuff will include stories from Te KÄea and Native Affairs. Stuff will also be drawing on MÄori Television’s coverage of the MÄori electorate seats and other political issues affecting MÄori in this year’s General Election.
"This is just the first step in showcasing MÄori Television content on Stuff. We will also see syndication of some of our other content in the near future," says Mr Maxwell.
MÄori Television videos can be accessed here - www.stuff.co.nz/national/maori-television
