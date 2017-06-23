NZ Cruise Conference - riding the growth wave

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 14:58

Regions keen to capture a bigger share of the fast growing cruise market will have an opportunity to highlight what they are doing to improve port facilities at this year’s Cruise New Zealand Conference in Auckland, 29 August.

"Port executives from emerging ports, including Gisborne, New Plymouth, Nelson and Timaru, will provide insights into what makes their destination work and what plans they have to make their port even more cruise friendly," says Kevin O’Sullivan, Executive Officer of Cruise New Zealand which organises the annual conference.

"Executives from larger ports will also discuss investments being made for cruise infrastructure and future opportunities that will be explored by these ports."

New Zealand’s cruise sector has doubled over the past five years to be worth an estimated $490 million in the 2016-17 season and this growth shows no sign of abating, says Mr O’Sullivan.

This year’s conference will also hear from international cruise line executives from Princess Cruises, Carnival Australia, Seabourn Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

"These influential executives will provide expert knowledge into global cruise trends, including growth markets for cruise passengers, and what they are looking for from destinations."

The 2017 Cruise New Zealand Conference is on at the Auckland Museum and will be opened by the Minister of Tourism Paula Bennett.

Conference registrations are open: https://eventdynamics.eventsair.com/cruise-nz-2017/delegate/Site/Register