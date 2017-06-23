Antartica NZ appoints new General Manager of Communications

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 16:43

Antarctica New Zealand is pleased to announce the appointment of Megan Martin to the position of General Manager Communications.

Working within the Senior Leadership Team, Ms Martin is charged with sharing the importance of Antarctic science with the rest of New Zealand.

Chief Executive, Peter Beggs, is excited about the appointment.

"Megan brings energy and enthusiasm to this position with a passion for Antarctica that matches our team. She's well known to New Zealanders for her time on One News and will continue her conversation with them."

With 20 years of journalism experience, Ms Martin is currently employed as Media Liaison and Communications Coordinator at Otago Polytechnic. Prior to that she was a reporter for TVNZ based in Dunedin. She's delighted with the new position.

"It's an honour to be part of a team that is investigating the future of our planet by studying its past. My interest in Antarctica started when I was a child," she says. "To now be working for the entity that supports science on the southernmost continent - that’s a dream come true!"

Ms Martin joins the Antarctic New Zealand team on 1 August, 2017.