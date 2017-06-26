Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris steps down from Opus

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 12:45

Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris has today announced that he has resigned from the Opus International Consultants Board following his resignation from the board of UEM Edgenta Berhad.

Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris has held a number of executive positions and directorships across the investment and consultancy sectors.

"The Board thanks Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris for his contribution to Opus and wishes him well for the future," says Opus Chairman Kerry McDonald.

A new appointment will be made shortly.