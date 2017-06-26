Ken Brophy joins K3

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 13:37

Top management consultant and organisational design/ change expert Ken Brophy has joined K3 Consulting in Auckland as a Director.

He will work alongside other Directors, Marcus Morrison and Greg Radford, providing strategic advice to clients throughout New Zealand and internationally.

Brophy was previously with Grafton Consulting Group for more than seven years, five of those as managing partner. In 2015 he decided to dedicate more of his time to a venture focused on tackling youth unemployment and underemployment.

Throughout this time Brophy has been the Lead Asia Pacific Consultant for AlignOrg Solutions, a strategy, design and change consultancy, and also had a long-standing relationship with The Icehouse where he was a speaker at development programmes, and adviser to SME organisations looking to take the next step in their growth journey.

K3 Consulting Director Greg Radford says: "Ken possesses a proven ability to develop strategy, drive effective organisational design and growth, while also being able to deliver the critical initiatives that enable organisational change. His recent projects have included large redesign and change initiatives within the banking, construction, government (central and local), Iwi, media, not for profit, technology, telecommunications and utility industries.

"In addition to his New Zealand experience, he has a wealth of international expertise, having lived in the USA, London and Belfast working on significant design and change initiatives. His many talents are already being put to good use at K3 Consulting, which is expanding quickly from a start-up base."

After hours, Brophy is on the Board of the Monte Cecelia Housing Trust which provides emergency and social housing in south and west Auckland, and has also scaled some of New Zealand’s highest mountains to raise money for the Himalayan Trust.

Auckland-based professional services firm K3 offers business consulting, legal and accounting services.