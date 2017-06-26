SafeRebuild Canterbury to close its doors

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 14:30

The award-winning workplace safety organisation, SafeRebuild Canterbury is to close its doors following 5 successful years at the end of August 2017.

"SafeRebuild exceeded all of its targets, making a real difference to the health and safety of workers involved in the residential rebuild in Canterbury," says Jo Duffy, Team Leader of SafeRebuild Canterbury.

"We remain extremely proud of what has been achieved by SafeRebuild and the others working in the sector to improve the health and safety record of the Canterbury construction sector," says Jo.

"This has been a unique partnership project between the Government, the Council of Trade Unions, E tÅ«, the union for construction workers, and the Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce."

"This collaborative process delivered great results which have has not been replicated elsewhere."

"While it is sad that we will not be able to continue this work, it has been a real privilege to be given this opportunity which government funding made possible. We bring this work to a close with a huge sense of accomplishment," says Jo.

Jo says SafeRebuild Canterbury’s performance record speaks for itself in terms of its success in helping change the culture of the construction sector around health and safety practices.

She says this includes:

- Over 1500 companies and 5000 individuals attending our Health and Safety Champions course

- Many of these companies were then supported further by field officers who provided targeted support to help businesses improve their health and safety systems

- Working with students moving into the construction industry

- Running seven specific training sessions for the Filipino/migrant community

- Targeted support for Maori and Pacifika workers/business owners.

- Winner of the 2014 Safeguard NZ Safety Best Initiative to encourage engagement in health and safety

- Finalist in the 2017 Safeguard Best Collaboration with PCBU’s (Person Conducting a Business or Undertaking), for our exciting Women in Construction events which received national media coverage including print and television.