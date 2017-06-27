Maisey injects new life into homewares brand

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 04:38

Perroplas general manager Amber Maisey and Maisey chief executive John Maisey.

Almost every Kiwi household is home to a Perroplas product, whether it’s a plastic storage cube, fly swat, soap dispenser or one of those quintessentially Kiwi clam shells for the kids to play in.

Now, Perroplas has entered a new chapter with Waikato family business Maisey Group taking over the 30-year-old plastics business.

Hamilton-based Maisey Group assumed control of the household plastic goods brand Perroplas NZ Limited in early May after a lengthy due diligence process. With interests in New Zealand and Australia and 12 companies in its family, Maisey has a strong foundation in New Zealand manufacturing businesses ranging from industrial wheels, powder coating, light precision engineering to injection-moulded plastic products.

Maisey chief executive John Maisey is impressed with the scope of products and retail brands Perroplas NZ Limited delivers.

"Perroplas has been a household name synonymous with quality and value for years and it fits the Maisey Groups New Zealand-made model," said John.

"Across all our manufacturing divisions we successfully step up to the challenge of supplying against imports and the key is service and innovation."

General manager Amber Maisey has taken over the reins with a view to expanding Perroplas’ footprint in the retail sector.

"We’re a business that relies on our retail partners doing well and we are here to support our partners in a way that importers simply cannot," said Amber.

"We are right here in the New Zealand market with capacity, innovative supply solutions and world-class service that we believe is the way to forge lasting relationships in this highly competitive sector.

"There isn’t a Perroplas product range that won’t have found its way into virtually every Kiwi family home and being family-owned, Kiwi business that makes the us extremely proud and equally determined to find sustainable ways to keep that trend going.

"Sure there are knock-off products that find their way into the market from time to time, but our retail partners know we are here for the long haul and our service, values and agility outweigh the short term gains of a parallel offer."

Perroplas NZ Ltd services large retail chains and independents alike and is set to demonstrate progressive manufacturing techniques, innovative product development and service levels that will set the Perroplas brand apart.

"We’re committed to growing this business, we’ve seen the potential and we’re up for the challenge," said John.

"We’ve made a name for ourselves producing world class precision products that foot it with the best in the world in aggressive global markets. Manufacturing in New Zealand is nothing to be afraid of; it’s a strategic advantage."

Perroplas’ strategic vision includes embracing sustainable technologies and substrates, redefining customer service levels and identifying opportunities to improve in the value chain.

"We take the concepts of local ownership and local manufacturing seriously and we are guided by principles of fairness and trust," said John.

"Perroplas’ future under Maisey family ownership is bright."