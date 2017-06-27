Loyalty NZ lures expat Kiwi Lizzy Ryley for CEO role

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 10:53

Loyalty New Zealand, the company that manages the Fly Buys programme, announced today that Lizzy Ryley has been appointed CEO.

Ryley was most recently Director of the Australian National University's Marketing Office, and prior to that spent several years at Woolworths Australia as General Manager, Group Customer Loyalty.

Through the Fly Buys programme, Loyalty NZ has the most comprehensive consumer data set in New Zealand, enabling clients to know and understand their customers and to create unique, relevant and valuable experiences.

Loyalty NZ Chairman Phil Norman says the Loyalty NZ Board are delighted to have Lizzy take on the role, bringing extensive experience in loyalty, data analytics, retail and services together.

"Loyalty NZ is at an exciting time in the Company’s growth and development, and Lizzy is an ideal fit to lead the future of the coalition. The business is in a very strong position, with excellent 2017 results that mean we are ready to take several key projects to market," says Norman.

"Lizzy’s experience in leading change and development at the Australian National University and Woolworths Australia made her an outstanding candidate in our recruitment process."

Ms Ryley says the opportunity to lead Loyalty NZ is an exciting opportunity to extend on her knowledge from managing the Woolworths group loyalty strategy, and bringing Loyalty NZ clients and customers together in more rewarding ways.

"I am looking forward to using a marketing-led business strategy to deliver return on investment for Loyalty NZ and the Fly Buys coalition," she says.

"There has never been a better, or more critical time, to creatively leverage customer data and communication channels to gain competitive advantage. As a manager and marketer, it is not enough just to execute the everyday - we must deliver customer innovation that sets a new benchmark, and that is what I will be looking to achieve for Fly Buys coalition partners."

Loyalty NZ is dedicated to helping the Fly Buys coalition brands win new customers, retain existing customers and improve the return on their marketing investment. In addition to Fly Buys, Loyalty NZ offers a world leading comprehensive range of loyalty solutions, omni-channel marketing services and data and analytics products and services.

Ms Ryley will start her new role in September, based in the Auckland office of Loyalty NZ, but will travel regularly to the Company’s Wellington office.

About Lizzy Ryley:

Lizzy Ryley has undertaken a number of post-graduate qualifications, including an MBA at Cornell University USA, a Food Executive Management program, a UK Post Graduate diploma in learning and teaching in higher education, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors. She has led large teams, managed complex stakeholder relationships, and successfully managed one of the largest marketing budgets in Australia.

As GM Woolworths Group Loyalty, Lizzy led the development of the five-year loyalty strategy for the Woolworths Group. She managed the relationship with Qantas Loyalty for Woolworths and the re-negotiation of the future of the partnership. With her team, Lizzy delivered significant data driven campaign outcomes, with up to 25% YOY sales growth amongst key target segments.

About Loyalty New Zealand:

Launched in 1996, Loyalty NZ is New Zealand’s expert in customer loyalty; specialising in the clever use of data to help Kiwi businesses know more about their customers and how they can best deliver it.

Loyalty NZ is best known for the Fly Buys programme, New Zealand’s most loved loyalty programme, active across more than 40 brands and with more than 2.5 million cardholders.

LAB360 is Loyalty NZ’s specialist data analytics and insights business, helping companies use data in clever ways to finesse their business strategy and get outstanding results.

Loyalty NZ has a team of more than 100 staff across offices in Auckland and Wellington plus a customer service centre. Loyalty NZ’s major shareholders are Foodstuffs (New World), IAG (State Insurance), BNZ and Z Energy. Loyalty NZ is led by a strong and diverse senior New Zealand management team. See www.loyalty.co.nz for more information.

About Fly Buys:

The Fly Buys programme has over 2.5 million cardholders across 74% of New Zealand households, and Fly Buys points can be earned at over 1,500 outlets.

At Fly Buys, ‘We love to give". Approximately 900,000 rewards are given to nearly 500,000 members every year, and hundreds of thousands of members are receiving discounts on fuel and groceries every month. Fly Buys offer members comprehensive and flexible travel rewards, including on travel across hundreds of airlines, accommodation providers, and holiday package options. See flybuys.co.nz for more information.