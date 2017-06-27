Dow chairman and CEO Andrew Liveris to speak at Brisbane event

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:55

One of the world's foremost international business leaders will address hundreds of people at a Brisbane event next month.

Mr Andrew Liveris will lead a broad-ranging conversation at the 21 July event hosted by The University of Queensland, the Australian Academy of Technology and Engineering (ATSE), Brisbane Marketing’s Economic Development Board and Engineers Australia, about how Australia can improve its global competitiveness, including consideration of sustainable energy policies and the importance of STEM education to build a knowledge-based economy.

Mr Liveris - a University of Queensland alumnus - is the chairman and chief executive officer of The Dow Chemical Company. As Dow’s CEO for more than a decade, Mr Liveris has led the company’s transformation from a cyclical chemicals manufacturing company into an enterprise powered by science, driven by innovation and delivering solutions to the world.

"Mr Liveris has spearheaded Dow’s collaboration with US, Australian, European and African governments on advanced manufacturing plans while simultaneously driving Dow’s world-class investment and industry leadership in fast-growing regions around the globe," said UQ Deputy Vice-Chancellor (External Engagement) Professor Iain Watson.

"He exemplifies qualities UQ fosters in its students: curiosity, leadership and a determination to create a better world.

"It is a huge credit to Andrew that he is still playing an active role here in Australia, almost 40 years after he left this University with his first-class honours degree in Chemical Engineering," Professor Watson said.

An international advocate for the criticality of manufacturing to the long-term health of national economies, Mr Liveris has been tapped to lead President Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, which will identify new ways to spur innovation and drive economic growth.

He sits on the IBM board of directors, is vice-chair of the Business Roundtable, an executive committee member and past chairman of the US Business Council, and a member of the Concordia Leadership Council and the Australian Government’s Industry Growth Centre Advisory Committee.

Mr Liveris is one of the most internationally influential members of UQ’s illustrious alumni community, with an impressive depth and breadth of experience and expertise across business, government, academic and non-profit sectors.

In 2012, Dow invested $10 million to establish the Dow Centre for Sustainable Engineering Innovation at UQ, embodying "a mutually beneficial, value-added collaboration with a global impact," Mr Liveris said at the time.

"The centre at UQ serves as a breakthrough catalyst, combining cutting-edge expertise across multiple areas with the resources of a world-class research university," he said.

Tickets for the event, at the Royal International Convention Centre at Bowen Hills, are available here at $155 each ($1420 for a table of 10) for UQ alumni, students, donors and staff, ATSE Fellows, Engineers Australia members and Brisbane Marketing affiliates, and $175 ($1600 for a table of 10) for others.