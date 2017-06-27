New app launched to aid business contact with consumers

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 16:28

Australian entrepreneur Justin Dunncliff, together with Co-Founder Mitchell Woll, has launched a brand new software application (App) called ‘Affynity’ which according to Mr Duncliff, "will give businesses significant power to reach consumers in a direct, simple, low cost and targeted way".

"Affynity is a ‘social life’ App that tells you what is happening in your local vicinity based on your preferences and interests," Mr Duncliff added.

"Users simply download the App, populate their interests and the App tells them what’s happening around them, events, fitness classes, festivals, movies, degustations, parties, sporting events, concerts, anything at all! The App is absolutely free for users.

"Importantly, it is ideal for businesses seeking to push their products and services directly to a primed audience.

"We came up with the idea in early 2016 when we were travelling through a town we had never been to before and had no way of finding out if there was anything happening while we were there.

"We thought to ourselves, if only there was a website or somewhere we could go that could tell us if there was anything happening around us.

"We did some research afterwards and realised there really wasn’t any type of App that provided this information, so we got to work building one.

"The end result is a fantastic App that acts like a social life Suri in your back pocket - that lets users know about all the things they like to do, see, eat and experience in their local vicinity - no matter where they are.

"Affynity is going to revolutionise how people socialise. Every week, hundreds of people are downloading the App and benefiting from real time information about all the things there is to do and see.

"Using the App is very easy. Users simply filter events based on location, distance and preferences and events and activities are open to anyone within the area. Users can even create their own event.

"Affynity pulls all the key information together and delivers it in one simple solution.

"Forget reading the paper to find movies, looking up gig guides to check out shows, trawling through online sites to find information about events - Affynity compiles all the data, filters based on the user’s preferences and delivers the relevant information directly to their phone/mobile device.

"More and more people are relying on technology and simple solutions to enhance their life. Affynity has just taken this to another level.

"Affynity will ensure users are up to speed with everything there is to do and see - no matter where they are!

"The benefit of Affynity is that businesses now have access to an App that will enable them to push their products, services and events directly to a primed audience looking for things to do - in a very low cost, efficient, effective and immediate way.

"Many businesses spend a lot of money on different types of advertising to reach their market. This is just not sustainable - particularly in the current economic environment. The old ‘spray and pray’ method of marketing and advertising is dead. Affynity is going to change how businesses undertake their marketing. Affynity will enable them to push information about their products and services to App users in a very targeted and low cost manner.

"Affynity is set to revolutionise how businesses connect with the market space and I am really excited about this."

www.affynityhq.com