Annah Stretton: Frock me into fabulousness

During her 25 years as a designer, manufacturer and retailer in the New Zealand fashion industry, Annah Stretton has seen many trends come and go and only a handful survive. However one of those enduring trends also just happens to be what the Annah Stretton label has become famous for.
Call it occasion wear, formal attire or simply a party frock, when the invitation arrives we all experience the same universal reaction - Help! I need a new outfit!
Annah Stretton has become the 'go to' brand for event dressing, or as the retail team like to refer to it, helping their customers look and feel fabulous for their big occasion no matter what age or body shape they happen to be.
"It’s important that big moments are celebrated in beautiful outfits and that’s why all of my team are trained stylists who share my passion for event dressing," says Annah.
Just in time for the beginning of the 2017/18 Wedding Season, Annah Stretton has put together her "Event Edit". It’s filled with beautiful flowers, flowing lines and a soft spring colour palette - perfect for a Mother of the Bride or Groom, or for the wedding guest.
Available in store and online from early August, a look book of the ‘Event Edit’ is available on request.
