GO Rentals receives Qualmark Gold Award

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 08:50

GO Rentals today announced its newly received Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Award, the first business in the New Zealand car rental industry to accomplish the prestigious, internationally-recognised rating for excellence in sustainable business practices.

As New Zealand Tourism’s official quality assurance organisation, Qualmark provides a trusted guide to high quality accommodation, transport and attractions for travellers. Businesses displaying the Qualmark symbol have been independently validated and have met stringent quality standards and environmental criteria.

Following four years as a Qualmark Endorsed Visitor Transport provider, the escalation to the premium level of Qualmark validation is testament to a clear focus and dedication to excellence by the business, according to GO Rentals General Manager, James Dalglish.

"We are thrilled to be leading the industry into the Qualmark Gold level of endorsement," said Mr Dalglish. "As a business we are focused on quality, safety, enviromental mindfulness and value, so the recognition from Qualmark is very rewarding for our team as well as giving us excellent increased profile to travellers, " said Mr Dalglish.

Qualmark New Zealand General Manager, Cameron Lawrence, said businesses that receive a Qualmark Gold Sustainable Tourism Award have been identified as leading the way in making the New Zealand tourism industry a world-class sustainable visitor destination.

"Qualmark evaluates each business to ensure the delivery of a quality sustainable experience with elements of health and safety, environmental, and social performance all assessed under our refreshed Sustainable Tourism Business criteria," said Mr Lawrence.

"GO Rentals has demonstrated consistently high performance across the Qualmark criteria, and should be congratulated for their leadership and commitment to delivering sustainable tourism experiences."

Launched in 1999, GO Rentals started with only a handful of vehicles and one location. 18 years later, GO Rentals now features a fleet of almost 3,000 vehicles and six locations around New Zealand. Over the last three financial years, over half a million people have travelled with GO Rentals.