Chris Moller announces retirement from SKYCITY Board

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 09:22

The Chairman of SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, Chris Moller, has announced his retirement from the Board, effective 31 December 2017.

"I am immensely proud to have led SKYCITY through this critical stage of its evolution. By the time I retire, I will have been a director of the company for 9 years and Chairman for 5 years and I consider this to be an appropriate time in the case of SKYCITY to invite the Board to refresh its leadership. I have given the directors 6 months’ notice to allow for an orderly transition and provide continuity of leadership for our new Chief Executive Officer, Graeme Stephens," Mr Moller said.

The Board has decided unanimously to invite Rob Campbell to be its Chairman-elect, until he takes over from Mr Moller on 1 January 2018. Mr Campbell was asked to join the Board as a non-executive director in April 2017, subject to regulatory approvals. These approvals have been recently received from the relevant regulatory authorities in New Zealand and Australia and consequently Mr Campbell was appointed a director of the company on 25 June 2017.

Mr Moller was appointed as a director of SKYCITY in December 2008 and is currently chairman and director of several organisations in the energy, transport and banking sectors. He was voted Chairman of the Year 2016 at the New Zealand Deloitte Top 200 Awards. Mr Moller is a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and was appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in January 2015 for services to business and sport.

On behalf of the Board, SKYCITY Deputy Chairman, Bruce Carter, said "Chris has been an outstanding Chairman and has guided the company through some of its most important achievements, including the construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre and the casino licence extension in Auckland. These simply would not have happened without Chris’ leadership."

Mr Moller said he was pleased Mr Campbell had accepted the Board’s invitation to be the company’s Chairman-elect. "Rob has an excellent reputation and track record of management and governance of complex companies and I believe shareholders will share my delight that he has agreed to succeed me as Chairman."

Mr Campbell said "SKYCITY is one of the leading tourism and entertainment businesses in Australasia, with diverse and exciting assets and people. Being involved with these businesses and the growth they will create in each of our markets in the next decade is a real privilege."

Mr Moller will chair the company until he retires at the end of the year, including the company’s Annual Meeting in October.