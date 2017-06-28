Qrious launches data platform for New Zealand organisations

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 09:54

Qrious launches Qonnect, a scalable, high performance big data platform for New Zealand organisations.

Qrious, the big data and analytics software business owned by Spark NZ, announced today the launch of the highly anticipated Qrious ‘Qonnect’ big data platform, an end-to-end data management and analytics solution. The cloud-based platform-as-a-service solution allows New Zealand organisations to use big data to improve productivity, streamline processes and enhance customer engagement.

Qrious CEO David Leach says the secure and scalable platform is a foundational technology for organisations wanting to go faster on their data-driven journey.

"New Zealand businesses are now recognising all the possible benefits of unleashing the power of big data. Organisations are exploring ways to better access, organise and use data to make faster decisions, improve customer experience, and gain the edge they need to compete. This platform can deliver all of those things. It is built for the local market and will enable organisations to harness the power of data more easily, efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before," says Mr Leach.

"When combined with our big data and analytics consulting services, we believe that we are the only provider in New Zealand able to offer this type of end-to-end service."

Qrious Qonnect provides one place for organisations to store and manage data, ingesting it in its raw form from virtually any source. It reduces data silos, enables self-service and can deliver advanced use cases such as cyber security, customer 360, fraud and compliance, realtime analytics and supply chain optimisation using new technologies such as machine learning and IOT.

Currently the Qonnect platform is hosted locally by Revera, New Zealand’s top cloud services operator. It is powered by Cloudera’s big data ecosystem which includes Apache Spark and Hadoop, the most popular open source software for storing and processing large data sets in batch and real-time. Cloudera is the leading provider of the modern platform for machine learning and advanced analytics.

Storage and support for Qrious Qonnect will be based locally in New Zealand, giving organisations access to some of the most experienced data scientists and engineers to help with speedy setup and integration, delivering value quickly.

"Qrious is the first local Cloudera Managed Service Provider meaning our people have one of the highest Cloudera certification levels in New Zealand. This allows us to create simple consumable packages that include Cloudera software delivered in any cloud - well beyond simply reselling Cloudera licences. This, coupled with the depth of experience within the team in analysing and serving data sets, is a significant point of difference for Qrious in the market," says Akash Jattan, Qrious Head of Data Platforms.

"Choosing open source technology was another important consideration in the development of this platform. Open source technology enables the rapid development of tools and applications that will allow businesses to innovate faster and at lower cost.

"We use this platform to power our own Qrious customer solutions, such as Voyager and Traffic Management. For us it ingests and processes approximately three billion events every day. It’s truly remarkable technology and we’re excited to bring the platform and our experience to New Zealand businesses to help accelerate their data journey," Mr Jattan says.

For more information visit www.qrious.co.nz/qonnect