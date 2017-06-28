Leading NZ real estate agents recognised in Australia

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:19

Century 21’s Australasian convention held in Surfers Paradise this month singled out several legendary and leading Kiwi real estate agents, reflecting Century 21’s growing recognition and strength in the New Zealand marketplace," says Geoff Barnett, National Manager of Century 21 New Zealand.

Derryn Mayne, owner of Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa, was inducted into Century 21’s Hall of Fame - the highest individual award given by the global real estate company each year.

"Only a rare few make it into the Hall of Fame. You have to demonstrate unparalleled dedication to the real estate profession, superior results in sales, excellent leadership, customer service and professionalism, and have displayed a high level of involvement within the local community. Derryn’s commitment to the South Auckland community over many years and to Century 21 makes her a very worthy recipient of this prestigious award," says Mr Barnett.

Wellington’s Century 21 First Choice Realty took out The 2100 Cup Award - the highest office award presented in the Century 21 network each year. Mr Barnett says owner Joseph Lupi and his team have built a very strong reputation in Wellington Central for delivering excellence, have demonstrated significant sales success, have a committed sales and support team, an unyielding commitment to all facets of Century 21, and have demonstrated a big involvement in the local community.

Some of New Zealand’s best real estate agents also won in the "Centurion Producers’ category which acknowledges the top 2% of leaders globally in Gross Closed Commission (GCC) or the number of properties listed and sold (Units). The winning New Zealand Centurion Producers were: Donna a’Beckett (Century 21 Northern Realty, Silverdale); Gary Matthews (Century 21 Gold Real Estate, Manurewa); Christine Stevens (Century 21 Stevens Realty, Mangakino); Joseph Lupi (Century 21 First Choice Realty, Wellington Central); Alen Moshi (Century 21 First Choice Realty, Wellington Central); and Ryan Mitchell (Century 21 Darrak Realty, Albany).

Two New Zealand franchises won in the "Centurion Offices" category that recognises the top 2% of offices globally in GCC or Units. They were Century 21 Gold Real Estate in Manurewa and Century 21 First Choice Realty in Wellington Central.

"The accolades our Kiwi owners, agents and offices received at Century 21’s Australasian convention this month was outstanding. Rest assured, our growth will only continue with more franchises expected to open in New Zealand this year," says Mr Barnett.