Tasty duo add soul to The Collective's Craft range

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:26

Naturally set, artisanal yoghurt so clever; it made itself!

There’s nothing quite like a dollop of tropical fruit paired with some silky, thick yoghurt!

Say hello to two tasty new additions to The Collective’s Craft yoghurt range, Mango and Passionfruit.

These new flavours join The Collective’s range of naturally set, artisanal craft yoghurts, which are made the old-fashioned way resulting is a swoon-worthy texture. Freshly warmed milk and active cultures are left to work their magic in the actual pot…this yoghurt is so clever it literally makes itself!

Underneath the naturally set, silky, thick yoghurt you’ll find a generous layer of tasty mango or passionfruit compote that is the perfect compliment.

Angus Allan, founder of The Collective and chef, says, "Creating great food is our thing so it was only natural for us to craft a pot set yoghurt as close to the way it used to be made."

Craft Mango and Craft Passionfruit are packed with soul, flavour and natural goodness. With active cultures containing hundreds of millions of live probiotics, these yoghurts are gluten free, suitable for vegetarians and free from all nasties like artificial colours, flavours and preservatives.

The Collective’s clever craft yoghurts come in 450g tubs, with five mouthwatering flavours; Natural, Vanilla, Raspberry and now Mango and Passionfruit. You’ll struggle to pick a favourite! Check out the entire refreshed craft range in store now, RRP $5.99.

Great dairy…no bull!

www.thecollective.kiwi