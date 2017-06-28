IT Professionals welcomes major Curriculum change

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:39

IT Professionals New Zealand (ITP), New Zealand’s largest tech body representing thousands of IT professionals across New Zealand, enthusiastically welcomes the new draft Digital Technologies school Curriculum released today, along with significant funding support for the implementation of the Curriculum.

Education Minister Nikki Kaye today released for consultation the largest shift in the New Zealand school curriculum in 10 years, the introduction of Digital Technologies alongside Maths and English as a key focus area of the New Zealand Curriculum.

ITP Chief Executive Paul Matthews said today "This isn’t just about changes to a Curriculum, but about positioning New Zealand at the forefront of today’s digital world and equipping students with the skills they need to not just survive, but truly thrive as they navigate through it."

The draft curriculum changes include significant learning outcomes for both Computational Thinking, and Designing and Developing Digital Outcomes throughout all year groups in primary and secondary schools.

"We’re really excited about what’s been announced today," Matthews said today. "This doesn’t just tinker around the edges, but positions Digital Tech as a core component of the school curriculum, from Year 1 right up to senior secondary."

Matthews also welcomed the significant $45 million funding announcement made alongside the release, including $21 million towards supporting teachers getting up to speed in teaching the new material.

"One big issue with previous changes in this area was that the Ministry hadn’t put the funding in to help get teachers up to speed. We strongly welcome this initial funding announcement to address this concern", Matthews said today.

IT Professionals New Zealand has been working directly with the Ministry of Education on the detail behind today’s announcement, and congratulates both Education Minister Kaye and Minister Parata before her, along with Ministry officials, on the collaborative and open approach they’ve taken during this development.

"This is a ground-breaking announcement and we’re genuinely excited with how this will equip students for the future."