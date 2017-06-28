Te Puni Kokiri supports Maori led development

|
Te Puni KÅkiri has signed agreements with the MÄori Women’s Development Inc. (MWDI) and NZ MÄori Tourism (NZMT) today ahead of plans to invest more than $15 million into both agencies over the next three years.
TPK chief executive Michelle Hippolite said the agency had a major commitment to smart and innovative investment that supports MÄori-led development and better outcomes for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori.
"Both MWDI and NZMT are leading lights in their field of work and share a track record of success and commitment to get more MÄori into business."
The agreement between MWDI and Te Puni KÅkiri will invest $3.7m over the next two years in mentoring, advice and support services so more MÄori women can start new enterprise or expand their existing enterprises. A great example of their mahi is HineBoss, a programme that supports business set up and boosting business back to where the owners want them to be.
Meanwhile the agreement between Te Puni KÅkiri and NZMT gives effect to the Budget 17 commitment that extends their current annual investment by $10 million over 4 years.
The investment will allow NZMT to support high quality MÄori tourism businesses seeking a sustained presence in cultural tourism; and will allow it to maintain a tighter focus on developing MÄori tourism in the regions. The agency will also promote MÄori values and MÄori tourism experiences to the world as a platform to enhance NZ Inc.
Michelle Hippolite said co-investment with MÄori-led developments produced outcomes of considerable benefit - not just to whÄnau - but to the entire country as well.
The MÄori economy and asset base has grown significantly over the previous years. In 2001 the asset base of the MÄori economy was estimated at $9.4 billion, in 2013 it was estimated to have reached $42.6 billion. The MÄori economy is a significant and increasingly important participant and contributor to New Zealand’s economy. These two partnerships will continue to add value at the national and local level.
