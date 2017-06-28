Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Te Puni Kokiri supports Maori led development

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017

Te Puni KÅkiri has signed agreements with the MÄori Women’s Development Inc. (MWDI) and NZ MÄori Tourism (NZMT) today ahead of plans to invest more than $15 million into both agencies over the next three years.

TPK chief executive Michelle Hippolite said the agency had a major commitment to smart and innovative investment that supports MÄori-led development and better outcomes for whÄnau, hapÅ« and iwi MÄori.

"Both MWDI and NZMT are leading lights in their field of work and share a track record of success and commitment to get more MÄori into business."

The agreement between MWDI and Te Puni KÅkiri will invest $3.7m over the next two years in mentoring, advice and support services so more MÄori women can start new enterprise or expand their existing enterprises. A great example of their mahi is HineBoss, a programme that supports business set up and boosting business back to where the owners want them to be.

Meanwhile the agreement between Te Puni KÅkiri and NZMT gives effect to the Budget 17 commitment that extends their current annual investment by $10 million over 4 years.

The investment will allow NZMT to support high quality MÄori tourism businesses seeking a sustained presence in cultural tourism; and will allow it to maintain a tighter focus on developing MÄori tourism in the regions. The agency will also promote MÄori values and MÄori tourism experiences to the world as a platform to enhance NZ Inc.

Michelle Hippolite said co-investment with MÄori-led developments produced outcomes of considerable benefit - not just to whÄnau - but to the entire country as well.

The MÄori economy and asset base has grown significantly over the previous years. In 2001 the asset base of the MÄori economy was estimated at $9.4 billion, in 2013 it was estimated to have reached $42.6 billion. The MÄori economy is a significant and increasingly important participant and contributor to New Zealand’s economy. These two partnerships will continue to add value at the national and local level.

