Digital investment worthwhile

Investment in digital technologies in schools will be highly worthwhile, says BusinessNZ.

Chief Executive Kirk Hope said new funding to support the teaching of digital technologies would help upskill new generations of New Zealanders.

A $40 million funding package announced today will support the inclusion of digital skills in the school curriculum, help teachers become more skilled and confident with new technology, and will boost moves towards online NCEA assessment.

"These are key components of an overall shift towards a digitally-focused education system," Mr Hope said.

"Business today has a great need for employees with up to date digital skills, and future business development will depend even more on these skills.

"This focus on new technology in education is timely."