Building consents online service launched for Palmerston North

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 12:49

Palmerston North City Council’s new building consents online service has officially gone live.

You can now submit and track your consents online through a new streamlined building consent process.

Customers can access the online building consent service by visiting pncc.govt.nz/building.

All applications submitted on or after June 28 will be processed online. Paper applications will still be accepted, and staff will load the information electronically.

"Online building consents will not only be easier to process, but faster and cheaper over time," says PNCC Customer Services General Manager Peter Eathorne.

If you need help with this service call our dedicated Building Consent Helpdesk on 06 352 8776 or email onlineconsents@pncc.govt.nz.

If you don’t have the ability to lodge your consent electronically, visit our customer hub from 8am to 5pm Monday to Friday in our Customer Service Centre in The Square, where a staff member will help you.