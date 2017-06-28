Emergent at centre of major expansion drive in Waikato

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 12:59

Emergent, New Zealand’s leading recruitment experts are launching a rapid expansion drive, incentivised by a growing economy and skills shortage in the Waikato region.

The recruitment powerhouse intends to combat the major skills shortage currently affecting the Hamilton area and, as a result, Emergent’s new base will have a significant, positive impact on the local region. As Carmen Bailey, Emergent’s Founding Consulting Director explains, a very positive reception is expected:

"This is a natural expansion for Emergent, with 15 years specialising in the contracting, temp and permanent workforce. Since launching Emergent Business Support in 2015, customers have been pleading with us to expand beyond Auckland."

Heading up the new operation is Louise McLean, Emergent Waikato Consulting Manager. The veteran recruitment and placement specialist adds, "We are thrilled to bring Emergent’s speed and responsiveness, and superior focus on people to the Waikato area". Emergent Cofounder, author of In the Arena, and World Entrepreneur Judge Diane Foreman CNZM congratulated her on the position, commenting:

"Louise exemplifies everything promised by Emergent - fast delivery, matching quality candidates with top companies."

Louise’s team has a ready-to-go pool of temporary and permanent office workers, as well as experienced management contractors, and provides a thorough, yet swift service for hard-to-find talent during this active economic climate. What promises to be an exciting opportunity for Emergent will also provide essential value to the Waikato region.