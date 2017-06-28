GWRC commits to bring employers and bus drivers together - CTU

|
[ login or create an account ]
Finally some progress was made today to provide some certainly for Wellington’s bus drivers.
Today the Greater Wellington Regional Council (GWRC) chairperson Chris Laidlaw committed, during the meeting, to bring together bus drivers, their representatives, the new employers and the existing employers. "This is what the bus drivers have been asking for for weeks, so it’s great that the GWRC has committed to facilitating this meeting," CTU President Richard Wagstaff said.
"Our bus drivers are understandably very fearful of what their futures hold. Whether they will have jobs, if they do have jobs what their pay and conditions will be. Most of these drivers have driven buses in the Wellington region for upwards of 10 years, they have families, mortgages and a need, as all working people do, for certainty of income."
"We look forward hearing from the GWRC within the next two weeks and meeting with the parties as soon as possible." Wagstaff said.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.