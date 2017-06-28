Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Southern Response 'strategy' back on trial - solicitor

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:19

In December 2016, the High court granted an application brought by a group of policyholders to proceed with representative action against government owned insurer, Southern Response.

Policyholders were very pleased because without court support for the class action they wouldn’t have the ability to obtain their fair policy entitlements.

Although court decision seemed clear, Southern Response decided to appeal to the Court of Appeal.

The appeal will be heard on Wednesday 5 July in Wellington where the Group’s allegation that Southern Response has been maintaining a deliberate strategy to minimise payments to policyholders will return to the public stage.

Grant Cameron, Solicitor for the group said "the group remains very concerned that they get access to the courts as without that, they feel they will never obtain justice".

"The group feels very strongly that the insurer is using the appeal as a way to maintain pressure on them to accept less than their policies require the insurer to pay, and it’s a cynical way of putting of the final day of reckoning".

For more information about how Southern Response is tactically seeking to minimise claims, check the 65 common issue examples set out in these recent Blogs:

http://srca.co.nz/blog/new-phase-time-to-register 

http://www.srca.co.nz/blog/back-in-court

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.