Wellington City Council congratulated on Living Wage commitment

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:36

The Public Service Association is heartened to see significant progress made by Wellington City Council towards being New Zealand’s first Living Wage Council, and applauds campaigners and PSA members for their hard work over the years.

"Congratulations to the Mayor and councillors, who have made a big step today by voting to pay a Living Wage to all directly employed workers and those working for council controlled organisations," says Kerry Davies, PSA acting national secretary.

The Annual Plan commits the Wellington City Council to pay the full New Zealand Living Wage - $20.20 per hour - to direct employees and CCO staff from 1 July, as well as several other contract workers. It is the first step in rolling out a Living Wage to all contracted workers, while WCC seeks accreditation as a Living Wage employer.

"Wellington City Council are setting an example for other councils and central Government, and we hope others will take note and follow suit," says Ms Davies.

"A Living Wage is essential for low-paid workers. It makes economic sense, it’s fair and supported overwhelmingly by citizens, and it shows real leadership from the Council."

"Congratulations to our members at WCC and to campaigning alliances like Living Wage Wellington, who’ve worked tirelessly to bring this to fruition for the sake of Council employees."